Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane does not intend to reach in the 2023 NFL Draft. The reigning AFC East champions sit at No. 27, but they could be inclined to move down the board.

Beane said the Bills are “more likely” to trade back than move up, according to Dan Fetes of 13WHAM. April 27th could be a crucial time for the franchise to add a viable contributor who could inch them a little closer to the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. However, if there are no standouts still available, then the front office does not seem willing to force anything.

And as it stands, no one projected to go in the 20s is exciting Buffalo’s war room.

“Bills GM Brandon Beane wouldn’t say how many, but said “It’s not great” when asked how many first round grades they have this year on players in the draft,” The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia Tweeted.

Fans do not often see that kind of bluntness leading up to the NFL Draft. The Bills Mafia should at least now be prepared for potential movement. There are positions the organization can shore up, but it could also be prudent to secure additional assets that give their roster even more depth.

Beane has had a fairly busy offseason, re-signing star safety Jordan Poyer and bringing in guard Connor McGovern to fortify the offensive line. Buffalo also signed ex-New England Patriots running back Damien Harris in what could very well be an upgrade out of the backfield.

The Bills have just over a week left to figure out their draft strategy, but they could be spending much of night one on the phone.