It was announced that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been cleared to participate in football activities, and Hamlin spoke to the media to address the announcement.

“This even twas life changing, but It’s not the end of my story,” Damar Hamlin said, via Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic. “I’m here to announce that I plan on making a comeback to the NFL.”

Hamlin said that his heart is still in it to play the game. He said he suffered Commotio Cordis on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2. Commotio Cordis occurs when someone takes a blow to the chest at a certain point in their heartbeat, which causes cardiac arrest, according to Hamlin. The odds were stacked against him playing again, but Hamlin didn’t give in.

“I’ve been beating statistics my whole life,” Hamlin said, via Buscaglia. “I like my chances here.”

Hamlin thanked all of the doctors he worked with, as well as his coaching staff, before explaining what happened that night in the game against the Bengals. He also wanted to use the opportunity to raise awareness for Commotio Cordis, which is the leading cause of death in youth athletes across all sports, according to Hamlin. He wants to step in and make a change.

Hamlin’s journey back to the playing field is not done yet, it will be intriguing to track his progress this offseason and throughout training camp. His return to NFL action should be an emotional one, if that does happen this season.