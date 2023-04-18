Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Dallas Cowboys lost tight end Dalton Schultz earlier this offseason to the Houston Texans in free agency. As they look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones believes targeting a tight end to replace him would be prudent for Dallas, reports The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

“Obviously you lose a Dalton Schultz, we drafted (Jake) Ferguson last year and ended up with great value with (Peyton) Hendershot. We feel good about that position. But certainly … the draft is heavy (at TE). There are quite a few players in those top 3-4 rounds that we think can be like a Ferguson or Hendershot and come in and really help us.”

Replacing Schultz will not be easy, as he was one of quarterback Dak Prescott’s favorite targets last season. He had 57 receptions for 577 yards, including 5 touchdowns. He spent the first five years of his career in Dallas, and now travels a short ways to Houston to join the Texans.

Cowboys EVP Jones is right about the tight end position in this year’s draft, as there are some potentially high ceiling prospects. Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer, Iowa’s Sam LaPorta, Georgia’s Darnell Washington and Utah’s Dalton Kincaid are just to name a few. If the Cowboys are able to get any of these prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, they can assume they are bringing in a solid replacement for Dalton Schultz.

Jones does mention current tight ends on the roster Peyton Hendershot and Jake Ferguson, both of whom will undoubtedly get a shot at being the starter. Nonetheless, don’t be surprised if the Dallas Cowboys select a tight end in the first few rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft.