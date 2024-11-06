As the Buffalo Bills continue to find ways to make their team stronger, they made a move by signing defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson after he was just released by the Cleveland Browns.

Jefferson signed with the Browns on a one-year deal in March and appeared in five games, recording six tackles and a sack. The last few weeks, Jefferson had been a healthy scratch, which was a sign that the Browns were either going to trade or release him.

Last season Jefferson played for the New York Jets, where he finished with 6.0 sacks, four tackles for loss, and 14 quarterback hits. Jefferson was a fifth-round pick in 2016 and has played for the Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders, Browns, Jets, and now the Bills again.

He played with the Bills in 2020, where he recorded 23 tackles, three sacks, and 30 pressures while playing almost 50% of the team’s defensive snaps. The Bills had open roster spots on their team after placing Dawuane Smoot on injured reserve and releasing Mike Edwards, so adding Jefferson did not lead to making another move on the team.

Bills looking to improve defense in second half of season

The Bills have been making moves to improve their team on both sides of the ball, and this recent move of signing Quinton Jefferson should help their defense. The Bills currently have 21 sacks this season, and Jefferson could improve their numbers while also helping in stopping the run.

The Bills had already made a big move during the trade deadline by adding Amari Cooper to help their receiving core. Cooper has already put his imprint on the team, and he’ll continue to do as the season progresses. With a record of 7-2, the Bills have been one of the better teams in the league this season, and with the moves that they’ve made, they’ll only get better.

In Week 1o they’ll be facing the Indianapolis Colts, but everyone will be waiting for Week 11 when they go up against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams have gone back and forth with each other over the past few years, but the one thing the Bills have failed to do is beat the Chiefs in the playoffs.

If there’s one team on the Chiefs’ schedule that can end their winning streak, it is the Bills, and it will be interesting to see how the two teams match up against each other. Josh Allen is playing some of his best football, and he should be in the race for MVP this season.