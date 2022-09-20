Bills CB Dane Jackson goes down with scary injury, ambulance called to scene

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson suffered a scary head injury on Monday night against the Tennessee Titans, prompting an ambulance to be called on the field.

With under a minute remaining in the second quarter, Jackson was trying to prevent Treylon Burks from making a catch. While he failed to stop the Titans wide receiver from getting the reception, he was able to take him down.

As they fell, however, Jackson’s Bills teammate Tremaine Edmunds came crashing to them. The head of the 25-year-old CB bent awkwardly after the hit.

Prayers up for Bills CB Dane Jackson. Took a nasty shot to the head from his teammate. Ambulance is out for him. pic.twitter.com/oUS9nGfeCR — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) September 20, 2022

After the scary moment, an ambulance was immediately brought to the field. Dane Jackson showed sign of movements–with reporter Sal Capaccio noting that he saw him moving his legs–which is definitely good sign despite the shocking turn of events.

The entire #Bills team is on the field for Dane Jackson, whose head and neck were bent back in an awkward, violent collision with a teammate. pic.twitter.com/9bLC696IHr — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 20, 2022

According to the Bills, they have taken Jackson to ECMC for evaluation of a potential neck injury. He is also set to get a CT scan and x-ray to further assess his situation. The team confirmed that he “has full movement in extremities.”

CB Dane Jackson has been taken to ECMC for evaluation of a neck injury. He will be getting a CT scan and an x-ray. Jackson has full movement in extremities. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 20, 2022

Here’s to hoping that Dane Jackson is fine and avoided any serious injury despite how bad the hit look. No one wants to see athletes get injured, especially the way he did during the game.

More updates are expected to come as the Bills continue to test him and evaluate his status. Buffalo was leading 17-7 against the Titans at halftime, but the game is certainly the last of their concerns right now following the injury to their teammate.