Bills CB Dane Jackson goes down with scary injury, ambulance called to scene

Dane Jackson, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson suffered a scary head injury on Monday night against the Tennessee Titans, prompting an ambulance to be called on the field.

With under a minute remaining in the second quarter, Jackson was trying to prevent Treylon Burks from making a catch. While he failed to stop the Titans wide receiver from getting the reception, he was able to take him down.

As they fell, however, Jackson’s Bills teammate Tremaine Edmunds came crashing to them. The head of the 25-year-old CB bent awkwardly after the hit.

After the scary moment, an ambulance was immediately brought to the field. Dane Jackson showed sign of movements–with reporter Sal Capaccio noting that he saw him moving his legs–which is definitely good sign despite the shocking turn of events.

According to the Bills, they have taken Jackson to ECMC for evaluation of a potential neck injury. He is also set to get a CT scan and x-ray to further assess his situation. The team confirmed that he “has full movement in extremities.”

Here’s to hoping that Dane Jackson is fine and avoided any serious injury despite how bad the hit look. No one wants to see athletes get injured, especially the way he did during the game.

More updates are expected to come as the Bills continue to test him and evaluate his status. Buffalo was leading 17-7 against the Titans at halftime, but the game is certainly the last of their concerns right now following the injury to their teammate.

