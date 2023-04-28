Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Buffalo Bills traded up in the 2023 NFL Draft to land tight end Dalton Kincaid. If the Bills truly wanted Kincaid, it seemed like perfect timing for a trade with the Dallas Cowboys lurking.

Buffalo moved up to the No. 25 overall pick in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was one pick before the Cowboys chose at No. 26. To land Kincaid, Bills general manager thought the 25th overall pick was Buffalo’s last chance, via Matt Parrino of New York Upstate.

“We had a good feeling that Dallas would take (Kincaid) at (No. 26),” Beane said. “We just really liked him and just felt he would be a great fit in our offense.”

To draft Kincaid, the Bills traded their original No. 27 overall pick and a fourth-rounder to the Jaguars. The Cowboys ended up drafting Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith 26th. While Dallas just missed out, Buffalo will now have an opportunity to work with the talented tight end.

Dalton Kincaid spent three years at Utah, appearing in 26 games. With the Utes, Kincaid caught 107 passes for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns. He broke out in 2022, catching a career-high 70 passes for a career-high 890 yards. His eight touchdowns matched his career-best from a season prior. Kincaid ended his career as a First-team All-Pac 12 recipient.

The Cowboys are in need of a tight end after seeing Dalton Schultz sign with the Houston Texans. Buffalo was clearly very aware of Dallas’ conundrum. Rather than let Kincaid get away, Beane and company sprung into action to ensure the star tight end ended up with the Bills.