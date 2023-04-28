The Buffalo Bills had to wait and see how the 2023 NFL Draft was going to play out before taking their turn near the end of the first round. All of that war-room deliberation ultimately resulted in quite the splash Thursday night, as the team cam away with a shiny new weapon for quarterback Josh Allen.

Buffalo ascended up the board swapping their No. 27 pick and a fourth-rounder (No. 130) to the trade-happy Jacksonville Jaguars’ for No. 25, per ESPN’s Michael DiRocco That slight leap gives them dynamic Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid, who can very well end up being the best pass-catcher in this class.

Kincaid had a knack for getting open and doing damage in his two full seasons with the Utes. Pairing him with Allen and Stefon Diggs will give him the chance to keep producing at the next level. He recorded 70 receptions for 890 yards and eight touchdowns and was instrumental in Utah winning their second consecutive Pac-12 Conference Championship last season. The Bills are relying on him to be one of the pieces that puts them over the top.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

When they were stifled by the Cincinnati Bengals defense in the AFC Divisional Round, it was a rude awakening for the many fans who were forced to accept that their team was not as Super Bowl-ready as they thought. It also was an eye-opener for the front office. More firepower was needed. Enter the 6-foot-4 Kincaid.

Blocking is not the 23-year-old’s forte, but Dawson Knox can focus more on that aspect while Kincaid overpowers defenses in open space. None of this would be possible without the seemingly NFL Draft-resistant Jaguars, who traded the No. 24 selection to the New York Giants before immediately doing business with Buffalo. They were just one of those who contributed to a frenzied evening.

And the Bills hope they will be remembered as the winners of the draft. But more importantly, the ultimate winners of the 2023-24 NFL season.