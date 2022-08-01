Bills double down on physicality in practice following Josh Allen’s training camp scuffle

Training camps and offseason practices can get pretty heated, and Buffalo Bills fans know all about that after quarterback Josh Allen and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips got into each other’s faces in a scrum during a recent practice.

It looks like the heat is still on in Buffalo, with Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reporting more fights in the Bills’ training camp to start the week off.

“Two more fights have broken out at Bills practice today. Unlike Saturday, these don’t involve Josh Allen. Backup players are getting a little testy in the heat as they fight for roster spots”

These skirmishes on the field between teammates are nothing new in the NFL — or in any other pro team sports, but it still turns heads, especially when a fight involves a star or an expensive player like Josh Allen, who signed a six-year extension deal with the Bills worth $258 million back in August 2021.

Nevertheless, it must be fine for Bills fans to see evidence of hard work, grit, and emotion from the team, even in just practices. The Bills are on a mission to win the Super Bowl in the 2022 NFL season, and they believe they have what it takes to go all the way, especially with an elite quarterback under center. Allen has become one of the best players in the NFL today, and after making the playoffs three years in a row, the Bills feel that they are very ripe to finally go over the hump in the postseason and bring home that coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.

In the 2021 NFL season, Allen and the Bills finished first in the AFC East division for the second time in a row but failed to reach the AFC Championship Game after losing in heartbreaking fashion to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.