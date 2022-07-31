Josh Allen breaks silence on Bills training camp scrap with Jordan Phillips

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen got into a heated exchange with DT Jordan Phillips during training camp on Saturday. In a clip that has since gone viral, Allen could be seen getting in the face of the 6-6, 325 lbs defensive lineman after a play, with the pair needing to be separated by their teammates. After practice on Sunday, Allen broke his silence on the previous day’s controversial moment, indicating that it was nothing more than a dust-up between two players looking to push each other to the next level.

Man I love football 😤 the boys got going yesterday, and it’s all love! 😁 First day of pads, just pushing each other to be great ❤️ that is all! — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) July 31, 2022

Allen downplayed the ordeal as a typical football moment between two highly competitive individuals. He mentioned it was the first day the Bills practiced in pads, indicating that played a role in the two teammates getting in each other’s grills.

Despite the moment looking rather heated and the play making the rounds on social media, Allen cleared the air with his tweet, clarifying that there was no bad blood between the two Bills players. As Allen said, it’s “all love” between him and Phillips.

It’s rare to see a quarterback at the center of a kerfuffle during practice, so Bills fans were riled up after seeing Allen involved in a shoving match. While it’s not uncommon to see players losing their temper during camp or practice, quarterbacks are almost never involved.

Ultimately, nothing more came of the incident, and Josh Allen is doing some damage control to ensure that the training camp scuffle doesn’t turn into anything more than that after the fact.