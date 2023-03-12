Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Matt Milano is coming off his first All-Pro season with the Buffalo Bills. The Bills wanted to ensure Milano doesn’t leave Buffalo anytime soon, locking him up on a long-term deal.

Buffalo has signed Milano to a two-year contract extension, keeping him with the Bills through 2006, the team announced. While the exact financials of the deal haven’t been disclosed, Milano’s new contract will free up $6 million in cap space for the team, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Alongside being an All-Pro, 2022 was Milano’s first Pro Bowl season with the Bills. After not originally being selected for the Pro Bowl, Milano made the festivities after TJ Watt’s injury.

Matt Milano turned his play up a notch this past season. Over 15 games, the linebacker registered 99 tackles, 11 passes defended and three interceptions this season. He has become one of the best coverage linebackers in the NFL. Furthermore, his 57 tackles for loss is the most on the Bills since 2017.

Milano earned an impressive overall grade of 73.7 from Pro Football Focus. His pass-rushing earned him a solid 73.3 while his coverage grade was an elite 82.2. Milano has developed into an all-around defensive general for the Bills and one of the leaders of Buffalo’s defense.

Alongside just keeping their D intact, Buffalo was able to save some cap space in the extension. The Bills are still $17+ million over the limit and have the third-least cap space in the league. However, Milano’s new deal will be able to free up some wiggle room.

The Bills are coming off of a Divisional Round loss in the playoffs. As they look to make a much deeper postseason run, Buffalo wants Milano at the defensive forefront.