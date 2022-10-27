Bills fans react to first look at future stadium replacement for Highmark

The Buffalo Bills’ new stadium finally has a real look to it. The team released renderings of the new facility, which will be completed in 2026. The Bills will leave behind Highmark Stadium, the fourth-oldest stadium in the NFL, for the brand new place to call home.

The New Bills Stadium featured three massive bison statues outside of the stadium, as well as an overhang across the top of the stands. Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN reports that the canopy “will cover 65% of the seats and help protect against wind and precipitation. It will work together with the perforated multidimensional exterior skin of the stadium that creates wind confusion to prevent swirling winds from getting to the field level.”

Fostering a culture. Building the future. Here’s the first look at renderings of the New Bills Stadium.https://t.co/wQjumbzQA7 | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/RC9hnAGkiy — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 27, 2022

Many Bills fans liked what they saw in the renderings. Other fans weren’t exactly jumping with joy but are still happy the Bills are getting a new home.

I think the Bills stadium looks about what I expected. It’s pretty and new. If anything seems a little bit generic stadium trend look. Which will probably age it to this era in 20 years. But whatever. It’s nice. It’s new. And the Bills are staying in Buffalo. 🤷‍♂️ — Aaron Quinn (@AaronQuinn716) October 27, 2022

I like it a lot. Obviously wish it was a dome for the cost, would be used more that way but overall it’s definitely nice. PSL’s for a tax funded stadium is absolutely enraging. But esthetically it’s very nice. https://t.co/lqcFdrSFVe — Bill’s Buffalo Show (@BillKeagle) October 27, 2022

The house that Josh built. Take a peak at the scoreboard lol https://t.co/Utl2rncyBQ — Bills Mafia (@AFCEastMafia) October 27, 2022

One of the more frequent comments about the new stadium was about the fact that it does not have a retractable roof. For a city that gets snow so often, keeping out the elements completely when they get too extreme makes sense. Still, the place will be rocking as Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs lead one of the best and most exciting teams in the NFL.

The Bills look like a Super Bowl favorite so far this season and could prove to be so even more as they face the Green Bay Packers this week.