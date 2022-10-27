fbpx
Bills fans react to first look at future stadium replacement for Highmark

The Buffalo Bills’ new stadium finally has a real look to it. The team released renderings of the new facility, which will be completed in 2026. The Bills will leave behind Highmark Stadium, the fourth-oldest stadium in the NFL, for the brand new place to call home.

The New Bills Stadium featured three massive bison statues outside of the stadium, as well as an overhang across the top of the stands. Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN reports that the canopy “will cover 65% of the seats and help protect against wind and precipitation. It will work together with the perforated multidimensional exterior skin of the stadium that creates wind confusion to prevent swirling winds from getting to the field level.”

Many Bills fans liked what they saw in the renderings. Other fans weren’t exactly jumping with joy but are still happy the Bills are getting a new home.

One of the more frequent comments about the new stadium was about the fact that it does not have a retractable roof. For a city that gets snow so often, keeping out the elements completely when they get too extreme makes sense. Still, the place will be rocking as Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs lead one of the best and most exciting teams in the NFL.

The Bills look like a Super Bowl favorite so far this season and could prove to be so even more as they face the Green Bay Packers this week.

