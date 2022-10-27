Buffalo Bills: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Packers

The Buffalo Bills Week 8 matchup with the Green Bay Packers will pit legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers against potential future legend Josh Allen. It sounds like a sexy matchup between two of the best fan bases in the NFL. But on paper, this should not be much of a game.

The Bills have arguably the best offense in the league, led by Josh Allen. Their defense is not far off and is getting healthy. Meanwhile, the Rodgers and the Packers offense has been atypically brutal. The Green Bay defense was expected to be an elite unit this year. Through seven weeks, it has been far from it. Outside of a dominating performance against the Chicago Bears, the Packers have looked susceptible to the run and the pass.

According to FanDuel, the Packers are 10.5-point underdogs. It is the first time in Rodgers’ career that he is a double digit underdog.

That’s truly an incredible statistic, but also points to the direction that each of these teams are headed. With that, let’s get to our 4 Buffalo Bills Week 8 predictions for their game against the Green Bay Packers.

4. Devin Singletary finds running room again

The last time we saw the Bills, they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium, 24-20. Allen once again had an incredible game against the Chiefs defense. But something else happened that day. Bills running back Devin Singletary had his best game of the season. He consistently ripped off chunk yardage on the ground, as he amassed 85 rush yards on just 17 carries. That’s five yards a pop.

Much of the reason he found so much success was because the Chiefs left just six or seven men in the box frequently. It’s very possible that the Packers look at that as a successful venture. After all, the Bills were held to just 24 points. I would think that Green Bay will play a lot of nickel and dime packages Sunday night.

That should allow Singletary to have another solid game on the ground.

3. Bills WR Gabe Davis has more receiving yards than Stefon Diggs

Entering this season, a lot of people expected Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis to take a big step forward in his career. He made his name public knowledge with his 200+ yard, four touchdown performance in the AFC Divisional Round loss to the Chiefs last year.

Davis posted a solid line Week 1, reeling in four catches for 88 yards and a touchdown. But he picked up an ankle injury in the game that kept him out of Week 2. The injury hobbled him over the proceeding few weeks. But he was finally at full strength in Week 6 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That led to his 171-yard, two touchdown performance.

This week, he will line up against Packers cornerback Eric Stokes. That should be a favorable matchup that the Bills wideout can exploit. Green Bay does possess an elite cover corner in Jaire Alexander. But I would expect him to line up on Stefon Diggs for much of the game. The Packers play a lot of man coverage, so Davis should have plenty of one-on-one matchups.

Look for him to bring in at least one deep shot and lead the Bills in receiving.

2. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has pitiful game, again

Aaron Rodgers is off to one of the worst starts of his career this season. Granted, the offense was certainly going to take a hit when the team traded Davante Adams to the Raiders. But no one expected it to look this bad.

Green Bay is playing two rookie receivers a ton of snaps. Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson have both been relied upon to make plays, but neither has been able to instill confidence in Rodgers. Not to mention, Rodgers’ most reliable receiver might not play this week. Allen Lazard is dealing with a shoulder injury and is considered questionable. He did not practice Wednesday.

The Packers were expected to have an effective run game. Yet, AJ Dillon has been all but useless. Aaron Jones has done a great job catching passes out of the backfield. But both have struggled to find holes to run through. I don’t see any reason that will change this week against a Bills defense that is getting healthy.

After a myriad of injuries earlier this year, Buffalo has 10 of its 11 defensive starters healthy.

1. Bills crush the Packers

It is so strange to see an Aaron Rodgers-led team struggling so much. But let’s call it like it is. The Packers are not a very good football team. Meanwhile, the Bills might be the best team in the NFL. Buffalo has only played two home games this year. In those games, they out-scored their opponents 79-3.

That’s not a typo. They hammered the Titans and the Steelers. Both of those teams have struggled on offense similarly to the Packers. This game should not be close.