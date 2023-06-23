Buffalo Bills fans excited to purchase tickets for this year's Week 5 clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London were faced with an hours-long wait on Ticketmaster. Not only did some Bills fans, who pre-registered to ensure their place in line when ticket sales opened, not have first dibs on Ticketmaster, but they were also thrown into a queue at random with hundreds of thousands of fans. Needless to say, it's a process that made many Bills fans want to smash a table.

Fans began to reply to the NFL UK's Twitter post in droves, explaining how far behind in the queue they were.

Been in waiting room for 3 hours and still 345,000 ahead — Michael Sneddon (@Snedders93) June 22, 2023

Tickets are now on resale. Find a better system where ID is required and tickets are non transferable. Real fans will miss out — 𝙍𝙮𝙖𝙣 𝙅𝙤𝙝𝙣𝙨𝙤𝙣 (@StagJohno) June 22, 2023

This fan wants a better system where an ID is required with non-transferrable tickets. Certainly not a bad idea, given what this Bills fan from Sweden told Buffalo News.

“It’s a very frustrating process as it isn’t tailored to Bills fans. It’s a system that allows for bots to register, and real fans like me don’t get a chance to get tickets. Tickets will be available afterwards at reselling website for absurd prices.”

It's either you wait hours on Ticketmaster with no guarantee of a ticket purchase and bots leapfrogging you in the queue, or you opt to purchase through a reselling website, which always comes with the dangers of a potential scam.

The Bills-Jaguars contest, scheduled for October 8 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, was also slated to be a home game for Buffalo, an extra slap in the face to the team's fans desperately attempting to buy tickets to the game.

One can only hope that the NFL and Ticketmaster will hear the frustrations of these Bills fans and come up with an improved system.