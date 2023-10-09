The Buffalo Bills defense has been hit hard by injury recently, with cornerback Tre'Davious White and linebacker Matt Milano both going down in each of the last two games. Now, the Bills are bringing in reinforcements, as the team is signing ex-All-Pro cornerback Josh Norman, league sources told NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

It's a reunion for the Bills and Norman, who spent the 2020 season in Buffalo. The 35-year-old helped the team rank 13th in the league in passing yards allowed per game en route to a 13-win season that ended with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

Norman appeared in nine games for the Bills in 2020, tallying 24 tackles, four passes defended and an interception. He finished the season with a solid 69.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

For his 11-year NFL career, Norman has amassed 497 total tackles, 88 passes defended, 20 forced fumbles and 16 interceptions, reaching the highs of an All-Pro season with the 15-win Carolina Panthers back in 2015.

The Coastal Carolina product is familiar with Bills head coach Sean McDermott's defensive scheme, something that should allow him to contribute sooner rather than later.

The Bills could certainly use Norman's contributions, as White, an All-Pro back in 2019, has proven to be one of the very best cover corners in the league when healthy.

Norman will join a Bills defensive backfield that includes Pro Bowl safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, as well as cornerbacks Taron Johnson, Dane Jackson and Kaiir Elam.

Buffalo will play host to the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football in Week 6.