Buffalo Bills star linebacker Matt Milano left the team’s Week 5 game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an injury that should have Bills Mafia worried.

“Per @JamieErdahl, Matt Milano had a full cast on his leg from his shin to his thigh, indicative of a potentially major injury,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted Sunday just minutes after the linebackers left the field on a cart with a towel over his head.

Milano went out early in the first quarter in the Bills Week 5 London matchup with the Jaguars. After the injury, the All-Pro LB went directly into the blue medical tent and only emerged when the cart picked him up with the cast on his leg.

The Matt Milano injury is the latest of a string of injuries on the Bills defense before and during their Week 5 tilt. The team lost star cornerback Tre’Davious White for the season last week with a torn Achilles, and on Sunday, safety Damar Hamlin, CB Christian Benford, defensive tackle Poona Ford, and defensive ends Gregory Rousseau and Shaq Lawson are all inactive.

During the Bills’ Week 5 matchup across the pond, in addition to Milano going down, DT Dequan Jones went down with a pec injury and is doubtful to return early in the second quarter.

The only good news on the Bills defense is that Von Miller is back after nearly a year away with a knee injury. However, the All-Pro pass rusher is supposed to be on a strict snap limit Sunday, but all these Bills injuries may change that as the game goes along.