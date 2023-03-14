The Buffalo Bills created a ton of money for themselves Monday, restructuring the contracts of stars Josh Allen and Von Miller to create about $32 million in salary cap space, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

This news comes off the heels of Buffalo’s first free agent signing of the offseason earlier on Monday when it added guard Connor McGovern to the offensive line to protect Allen.

Allen signed a six-year extension worth $258 million during training camp in 2021. With that extension set to kick in this year, it seemed inevitable that the Bills would restructure such a huge contract at some point. Don’t be surprised if this isn’t the last time Allen’s contract is maneuvered.

Miller joined Buffalo in the 2022 offseason, signing a six-year, $120 million contract. He started all 11 games he appeared in for the Bills last season, but question marks surround his 2023 status after he suffered a torn ACL in late November.

Josh Allen and Von Miller had cap hits of $39.7 million and $18.6 million set for 2023. It is unclear at the moment what their numbers will be following the restructuring, but the space the Bills created to make other moves is what stands out.

A move like this for a contending team like the Bills likely means more moves are on the way. Keep an eye on the defending AFC East champions as it looks for a way to come out on top of a stacked AFC next season.