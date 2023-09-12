Former NFL Network reporter Jim Trotter made headlines Tuesday for filing a discrimination lawsuit against the NFL. Trotter, who worked for NFL Network from 2018-2023, alleged that his contract was not renewed because he spoke on diversity and race issues within the league, including the NFL dismissing racist comments made by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula.

In the 53-page complaint, Trotter alleged that Pegula said the following in response to protests regarding racial injustice in 2020, “If the Black players don't like it here, they should go back to Africa and see how bad it is,” via Pro Football Talk.

Pegula, who has owned the Bills since 2014, refutes and denies that he ever said such horrible remarks. He responded to the lawsuit with the following statement. “The statement attributed to me in Mr. Trotter’s complaint is absolutely false. I am horrified that anyone would connect me to an allegation of this kind. Racism has no place in our society and I am personally disgusted that my name is associated with this complaint,” via the Buffalo Bills Twitter page.

This lawsuit will now have to play out. It's unclear what changes or repercussions would come if Jim Trotter wins, but he is in part hoping that this lawsuit will create more accountability for the racism, diversity issues, and lack of accountability which exist in the NFL.

Along with Jones and Pegula, Trotter also called out Jon Gruden and the late Houston Texans owner Bob McNair in the lawsuit.