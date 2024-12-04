Following their win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Buffalo Bills have officially clinched the AFC East. As Buffalo prepares for what they're hoping is a deep playoff run, the Bills brought back some extra reinforcements.

The team has signed safety Micah Hyde to their practice squad, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd team. Hyde became a free agent after the 2023 season and mulled retirement. It may have taken some time, but Hyde is now committed to at least one more run with the Bills.

He spent seven years in Buffalo from 2017-2023. In that time, Hyde made 417 tackles, 42 pass break ups and 16 interceptions. The last time the safety was on the field, he made 54 tackles, seven pass break ups and two interceptions over 14 games in 2023.

At this stage of his career, it's hard to imagine Hyde reverting to his Pro Bowl status. However, he was a valuable piece of Buffalo's defense for almost a decade. He knows what it takes to succeed and how to play in the Bills' system. With their playoff spot already locked up, Hyde's return is a shrewd addition for a Buffalo team trying to break through.

When he steps on the field for the first time, Hyde will be re-joining one of the better defenses in the league. The Bills enter Week 14 ranked 11th in total defense, allowing 321.6 yards per game. Their pass defense ranks eighth, allowing 199.7 YPG.

While Micah Hyde is a respected veteran, it may take some time for him to get back up to speed after such a long layover. But the Bills believe he can be a difference maker down the stretch. For all the history Buffalo and Hyde have together, they were never ample to reach the Super Bowl.

With their long-time safety back in tow, both player and team are trying to change that this season.