The Bills social media team had some fun after Buffalo's big win against Dallas

Shhhhh! Don't look now, but the once dead and buried Buffalo Bills have now won consecutive games versus the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys, and even though they still need some help over the last three weeks of the season to even make the NFL Playoffs, they're positioning themselves as a downright terrifying AFC contender that NOBODY will want to play come January. And after dominating a Cowboys team that was riding high after beating up on the Philadelphia Eagles just a week ago, even the Bills social media team is feeling themselves a little bit.

Now granted, the game was played in Buffalo, but the Twitter trolling still works just fine given the style of play the Bills utilized to win this game. It wasn't that Buffalo snuck by Dallas, or won following a bone-headed penalty committed by an often-criticized wide receiver. They lined up and punched Dallas in the mouth over and over again on both sides of the ball. They were the “bigger” and badder team. Josh Allen completed only seven passes for the entire game, but the Bills didn't need him to do any more than that. Behind 25 carries from running back James Cook, the Bills as a team rushed for 266 yards and held the Cowboys to under 200 yards of total offense.

Can Buffalo ride this ground-heavy attack deep into the postseason? Well, as I stated prior, they still need some help just to secure a spot in the NFL Playoffs. With Cleveland, Cincinnati and Indianapolis ahead of them and Houston, Pittsburgh, and Denver still in the mix, the Bills postseason status is still in question. But allow me to make a prediction… IF the Bills do make the Playoffs, I see them making a run all the way to the Super Bowl.