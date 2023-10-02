The latest Tre’Davious White injury news confirms the franchise’s worst fears after the Buffalo Bills star cornerback was emotionally carted off the field in the team’s Week 4 win over the Miami Dolphins. White has torn Achilles tendon and is done for the 2023 NFL season.

“#Bills CB Tre'Davious White did, in fact, tear his Achilles in the team’s win over the #Dolphins, coach Sean McDermott said after the MRI. His season is over,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon.

White was a first-round pick for the Bills in the 2017 NFL Draft and has two Pro Bowl nods and an All-Pro team on his resume. The former LSU Tigers star also has 18 career interceptions.

Unfortunately, this isn’t White’s first season-ending injury. In Week 11 on Thanksgiving night of the 2021 season, the corner tore his ACL against the New Orleans Saints. He didn’t return from that injury until Week 11 of the 2022 campaign.

This Tre’Davious White injury update is devastating for the team on both a personal and football level. On the field in the Bills Week 4 win over the Dolphins, White was covering speedy Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill when it happened and was helping hold the superstar wideout to just three catches for 58 yards.

With White out for the year, more responsibility now falls on the Bills' other CBs, Christian Benford, Taron Johnson, and Dane Jackson. It will also likely elevate 2022 first-round pick Kaiir Elam to the active roster. Last year’s top pick has been a healthy scratch in each of the Bills’ first four games.