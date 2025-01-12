The Buffalo Bills knocked out the Denver Broncos in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, defeating them 31-7. It was a dominant performance from the Bills on both sides of the ball, and there were a lot of things to be excited for as they're set to play the Baltimore Ravens next week in the Divisional Round.

One of the most exciting parts of the game came toward the end when Damar Hamlin went to celebrate with Bills Mafia after he thought he had a pick-six. Hamlin ran to the endzone while taking off his helmet, and jumped into the crowd as they showered him with love.

Hamlin had one of the best comeback stories in the NFL in the past few seasons after he went through a tragic cardiac arrest two seasons ago. He was able to return last season, and though he may not have made a big impact on the field, his story made a difference for everybody around the world.

Before the game against the Broncos, Hamlin spoke about getting his first start in the playoffs.

“I'm just thankful for this moment, and I just want to be able to use the platform to give God all the glory,” Hamlin said via NFL Network. “I'm super thankful to be able to be back in this position, to be back in the playoffs, you know what I mean, and having a role that matters, you know what I mean, and helping my team win. So I'm super thankful. I'm super grateful, and I'm gonna give God all the glory for sure.”

Hamlin helped the Bills' defense to a great performance against the Broncos, and they're going to have to do it again next week as they prepare for the Ravens, another team with big aspirations of making it to the Super Bowl this season.