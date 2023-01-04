By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker and Damar Hamlin’s college teammate Rashad Weaver couldn’t help but get emotional as he talked about the Buffalo Bills safety and the work he has put in to provide for his family and inspire millions of people.

Hamlin has been hospitalized and is said to be in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bills’ Monday Night Football showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. The 24-year-old took a hit to the chest in the first quarter of the contest and collapsed to the field after initially standing up. He was immediately treated on the field and given a CPR before being stretchered off and taken to the UC Medical Center.

On Tuesday the Titans gathered for a discussion on what happened to Hamlin and to offer their prayers for the Bills youngster. During the meeting, Weaver–who remains close friends with Hamlin even after their college stint at Pittsburgh–broke down in tears as he shared his relationship with the safety.

“That’s a guy I talk to, whether it be on social media, Snapchat, text or anything, at least probably once a week,” Rashad Weaver said, via the Titans’ website. “Constantly just telling each other how we see each other doing our thing each week, playing. He has his own little clothing brand called “Chasing M’s,” it’s about chasing your dreams, chasing millions. That’s everybody’s goal in life is reaching your dreams and getting millions and taking care of your family. I have my own brand, g2r, we’re just always interact and tell each other to keep going.”

Several athletes not only from the NFL have offered their support and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. As of time of writing, no official updates have been revealed.

It is worth noting, however, that new reports have emerged indicating that Hamlin’s condition is improving. He’s now breathing using just 50 percent oxygen after being 100 percent reliant on it after the scary incident.

Sure enough, Rashad Weaver and the whole sports world are waiting patiently and praying for the best for Hamlin as he fights for his life.