By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Damar Hamlin shared an injury update on Twitter after being transferred to a Buffalo hospital.

“Not home quite just yet,” Hamlin wrote on Tuesday. “Still doing & passing a bunch of test. Special thank-you to Buffalo General it’s been nothing but love since arrival! Keep me in y’all prayers please!”

It has now been over a week since Damar Hamlin collapsed during the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals Week 18 Monday Night Football game. Although he’s shown signs of progress over the past week, the NFL world is continuing to keep him in their thoughts and prayers.

Damar Hamlin also shared an inspiring message after it was revealed that he was set to return to Buffalo.

“Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart,” Hamlin wrote on Twitter. “Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more. Bigger than football!”

He later thanked the medical professionals who have been by his side during this difficult time.

“Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home!”

The situation has helped everyone to remember that there are things bigger than football. The NFL world has rallied around Damar Hamlin over the past week.

However, the Bills are still looking to take care of business in the playoffs and win the Super Bowl for Hamlin.