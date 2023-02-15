Damar Hamlin recently wore a controversial jacket to the Super Bowl which led to criticism from former running back Adrian Peterson. Peterson referred to the jacket, which features an altered head of Jesus hanging on the cross, as “disrespectful.” Hamlin responded to Peterson and others who took issue with the jacket on Twitter.

“After talking with my parents I understand how my coat could have offended some people. It was never my intentions to hurt or disrespect anyone, the coat is abstract art to me. It says Eternal which I am Eternally thankful to my Savior!

For insight on the Chiefs’ Super Bowl 57 win over the Eagles, listen below:

My beliefs and Relationship with God is not tied to symbolic images. I will learn from this and continue to walk in Love as I ALWAYS have. Matthew 7:1-5,” Hamlin wrote on Twitter.

Damar Hamlin has been vocal about his faith since his scary on-field injury during the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game last month. He’s also using his platform to bring people together, a narrative that was clear during recent his NFL Honors speech.

Hamlin admitted that it was “never my intentions to hurt or disrespect anyone” with the jacket. But it will be interesting to see if he keeps the coat in his wardrobe following this incident.

In the end, the NFL world is just happy to see that Hamlin seems to be doing well. There were legitimate concerns for his life just a few weeks ago, so the fact that he was able to stand and watch the Super Bowl is a tremendous sign.