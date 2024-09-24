The Buffalo Bills completed their thorough dismantling of the Jacksonville Jaguars 47-10 in their Week 3 matchup. To add salt to the Jaguars' wounds, Bills safety Damar Hamlin even notched his first interception in the NFL. During the postgame interview, Hamlin gave his first reaction to this career first.

“It's special, man. [My teammates] were a big part of me being able to make this type of comeback,” the safety said, via this post from ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter. “They was even happier than I was to get my first career interception… [Buffalo's] a truly special place.”

Week 3: Bills vs. Jaguars

Besides the win, Damar Hamlin's first interception was even more special because of how he got there. In Week 17 of the 2022 season, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field.

Though medical staff managed to resuscitate him, he stayed motionless for about nine minutes, and they rushed him to the hospital in critical condition.

After only eleven days in the hospital, Hamlin recovered and was subsequently discharged. Less than two years since that scary near-death experience, he has returned as a starter for the Bills, and now he has his first career interception.

The play happened as Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence overthrew a pass in the second quarter, with the Bills leading 20-3. Quickly, the safety snared the errant pass and returned it 20 yards, to deafening cheers from the stadium crowd.

Since his terrifying ordeal, Hamlin has paid it forward by supporting causes related to heart safety. He also became an advocate for the Access to AEDs bill, which promotes school access to external defibrillators for students.

Likewise, the safety hosts several CPR training events, a gesture of gratitude for the emergency maneuver that saved his life.

Moreover, Hamlin spoke about Tua Tagovailoa's recent concussion, expressing support and well-wishes to the recovering quarterback.

With this victory, the Bills are 3-0, but they will face a tough challenge in Lamar Jackson and the (1-2) Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.