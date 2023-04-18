A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin is getting closer to his goal of playing football again, as he’s already been fully cleared to resume football activities. Hamlin is a walking miracle and an inspiration to many others after surviving a medical emergency during a game in the 2022 NFL season. With Hamlin getting okayed to return to the field, Bills head coach Sean McDermott can’t help but feel pumped up about his player’s progress.

Via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN:

“Bills coach Sean McDermott said that he’s ‘super excited for Damar’ and that they are taking it one step at a time and going to continue to support him from a mental health perspective.”

During a Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, Damar Hamlin tried to tackle Cincy wide receiver Tee Higgins before collapsing to the ground. It would later be reported that he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field and CPR that was done on him by first responders helped greatly in saving his life.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Since then, Damar Hamlin has championed the need to have as many people know how to administer CPR and use an automated external defibrillator (AED).

In an event at Capitol Hill last March, Damar Hamlin spoke about some of the learnings he’s picked up after his ordeal.

“Sudden cardiac arrest happens to more than 7,000 kids under the age of 18 every year in our country – 7,000 kids every year. The majority of the kids impacted are student-athletes, and research shows that 1 in every 300 youth has an undetected heart condition that puts them at risk. For schools that have AEDs, the survival rate for the children from sudden cardiac arrest is seven times higher,” Damar Hamlin said (via CNN).