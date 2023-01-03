By Charles Taylor · 2 min read

“Life is bigger than football.” Those were the words spoken by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after seeing his teammate, cornerback Dane Jackson, get taken off of the field with a neck injury during the Bills’ game against the Tennessee Titans on September 20 at Highmark Stadium.

Little did we know how much those words would resonate with everyone watching the matchup with the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals Monday night.

Damar Hamlin, who is in his second year out of Pittsburgh, was taken to a Cincinnati hospital after he collapsed on the field following a play during the first quarter. From latest reports, Hamlin is listed in critical condition, and the events left the Bills, Bengals and everyone in Paycor Stadium in stunned and horrifying silence.

Hamlin’s video from that Bills-Titans game has since gone viral after the incident:

“Life is bigger than football” Continue to think of Damar Hamlin and his family

pic.twitter.com/KbZAoUTISt — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 3, 2023

When fans woke up this morning, the hype for this game was huge, with many people calling the season’s biggest. On Monday night, we were all reminded football, and sports in general, is part of life, not life itself. There are those on numerous social media platforms who will ask when the game will be rescheduled and what does it mean for their fantasy football leagues, if they were in their respective title games. For the answer for those questions, here are five words that provides proper clarity: “Life is bigger than football.”

And with that, prayers are up for Hamlin the human being, and his family.