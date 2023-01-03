By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Monday night’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills was initially put on hold but not suspended due to safety Damar Hamlin’s on-field injury in the first quarter of the contest. Over an hour has elapsed since Hamlin went down after taking a hit on a tackle he made on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, but the game remained paused.

The NFL would later make a decision to suspend the game in light of Damar Hamlin’s injury. In any case, the situation has triggered mixed reactions on Twitter, including to ESPN”s handling of the broadcast in what is turning out to be an unprecedented football occurrence.

Adam Schefter looks pale. — Michael Andrade (@n1njaturtle99) January 3, 2023

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, Suzy Kolber, Adam Schefter and Booger McFarland did a great job in an impossible spot tonight. — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) January 3, 2023

Buddy there is no one in this fucking planet I wanna hear from less right now than Adam Schefter — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) January 3, 2023

Good on Booger McFarland for calling on the NFL to call the game as the other two panelists refuse to go there. As if Schefter doesn't have enough clout to do so safely… What a gross display by ESPN tonight. — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) January 3, 2023

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, Suzy Kolber, Adam Schefter and Booger McFarland did a great job in an impossible spot tonight. — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) January 3, 2023

Damar Hamlin is reportedly not breathing on his own, and in a condition like that, it’s understandable why players and staff from both the Bengals and the Bills are not even thinking of anything about football at the moment.

With the absence of football action on the field and the overall mood suddenly getting dark, ESPN has been left with not much to talk about outside of parroting updates on Damar Hamlin and speculating how the rest of the day will turn out for the NFL.

A stretcher was immediately brought to the field after Damar Hamlin went down to the ground. An ambulance was also called to the field and took the player to a hospital.

The 24-year-old Damar Hamlin was taken in the sixth round (212th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bills.