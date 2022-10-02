Bills’ Dane Jackson makes miraculous return less than 2 weeks after leaving field in ambulance

Buffalo Bills defensive back Dane Jackson was taken off the field in an ambulance after taking a scary hit to the head/neck area during the clash against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. Despite the terrifying injury, Jackson is set to make his return to action in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens, less than two full weeks after sustaining the injury. The Bills announced Sunday that Jackson was declared active for the game against Baltimore, via Alaina Getzenberg.

Bills CB Dane Jackson (neck) is active today less than two weeks after being taken off the field in an ambulance during the Week 2 game vs. the Titans. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) October 2, 2022

The news will be a welcome sight for Bills Mafia, who were incredibly supportive of Jackson while he recovered from the injury. The cornerback revealed that he’d received edible arrangements and cards from Bills fans offering their well wishes after the hit.

The hit on Jackson was actually some accidental friendly fire, as Tremaine Edmunds arrived late on the play and launched himself towards the ball carrier, hitting Jackson straight in the head in the process.

The Bills were without several key defenders during their loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, so getting Jackson back will not just be a morale boost, but also an important buff to the secondary, too. With a matchup against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, having as many first-string defenders back in the mix as possible will be vital for Buffalo.

Dane Jackson figures to reclaim his place as the starting cornerback ahead of rookie Kaiir Elam on Sunday. He’ll most likely line up opposite Taron Johnson in the secondary. Seeing Jackson back on the field so shortly after the scary injury will be an uplifting boost for the Bills and should also help them mitigate the threat of Lamar and Co.