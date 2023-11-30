According to sources, there is 'zero chance' the Buffalo Bills will fire head coach Sean McDermott amid 6-6 start

The Buffalo Bills have not had the season they intended, evidenced by their 6-6 start and the firing of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. However, this doesn't mean head coach Sean McDermott is also on the hot seat heading toward the end of the year.

According to sources, there is ‘zero chance' that McDermott will be fired as the Pegula family does not want to break the continuity they've had, or breakup the relationship between him and general manager Brandon Beane, via The Athletic's Tim Graham.

McDermott has caught a lot of flack this year for the Bills' struggles, but that doesn't mean he should be fired. After all, McDermott, along with star quarterback Josh Allen, has transformed this team to a regular contender. When McDermott was hired in 2017, the Bills had the NFL's longest playoff drought having not made it to the playoffs since 1999. Since McDermott took over Buffalo has made the playoffs in five of the past six years, including winning the AFC East the last three years.

For a team that was mediocre at best for so long, this cannot be taken for granted. Behind Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy, McDermott is already second in franchise history for most coaching wins. It's not like the Bills are having to a disastrous season either. Buffalo has lost some close games and is dealing with significant injuries to players like Matt Milano and Tre'Davious White. Yet they're still in playoff contention.

On top of this, the Bills extended Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott this year through the 2027 season. Firing him now would also be an extremely poor financial decision for the Pegulas.

For all these reasons, it makes sense for the Bills to keep McDermott for at least another year.