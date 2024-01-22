It was another playoff heartbreak for the Buffalo Bills. In a tightly fought clash that went down to the wire, the Bills succumbed to the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-24.

After the game, head coach Sean McDermott spoke to the media and shouldered the blame for the loss.

“It all starts with me,” McDermott said, per Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein. “And I take full responsibility. We didn’t do enough to win the game.”

 

The Bills' win streak comes to a close

Bills star Josh Allen consoling kicker Tyler Bass.

Entering Sunday's matchup, the Bills were on a fiery six-game win streak, which included an AFC East title clincher against the Miami Dolphins and a Divisional Round victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Unfortunately, Kansas City would drench out their flame in a thrilling outing that saw the lead get exchanged five times. The Chiefs would ultimately win following a missed game-tying field goal attempt by Tyler Bass with 1:47 left in the game.

What possibly makes this loss more painful for Sean McDermott could be how the Chiefs have eliminated the Bills in the postseason three times in the last four years. Despite winning four straight AFC East championships, the Bills can't seem to find any playoff glory versus Patrick Mahomes and Co.

Regardless, next year could be another chance for that revenge game (if both teams somehow face each other in the playoffs again).

For the Bills, Josh Allen finished Sunday's outing with 186 passing yards on 26-of-39 attempts. He threw a touchdown pass to Khalil Shakir and ran two more scores himself.

And for Kansas City, Travis Kelce found the endzone twice courtesy of passes from Mahomes. In addition, Isiah Pacheco scored the Chiefs' final touchdown which would eventually grant them the game.

McDermott and his coaching staff now go back to the drawing board to start anew and prepare for the upcoming season.

 

 

 

 