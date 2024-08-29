The Buffalo Bills are ready to make another deep playoff run in 2024. Buffalo has plenty of bulletin board material heading into the regular season. They are motivated to stop the Chiefs from winning a third straight Super Bowl and want to prove that QB Josh Allen is not overrated, regardless of what other NFL players think. Buffalo just got some reinforcements on the defensive side of the ball.

Former Minnesota Vikings first-round pick Lewis Cine was waived by the team on Tuesday. Cine was previously expected to sign with the New York Jets after clearing waivers. However, he has now changed his mind and will be signing with the Bills practice squad, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Cine reportedly pivoted after sorting through all of his options on Wednesday morning.

The reason why Cine changed his mind could be because of a familiar face on the Bills coaching staff. Fowler reports that Cine's college coach, Jahmile Addae, is the DB coach in Buffalo.

Cine was heavily recruited by multiple teams throughout the day on Wednesday after clearing waivers.

What does Lewis Cine bring to the Buffalo Bills?

Lewis Cine brings impressive draft pedigree and some injury concerns with him to Buffalo.

We'll start with the good. The Minnesota Vikings drafted Cine with the 32nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Expectations were high for the young safety as he entered the league.

Unfortunately, his career has been plagued by injury concerns. During his rookie season, Cine suffered a gruesome compound fracture in his left leg that changed the course of his entire career.

Reports indicate that Cine was having a strong training camp, which is a positive sign for Bills fans. Cine also had a hugely successful preseason outing in Week 2 where he delivered multiple big plays, including an interception and a sack.

Cine was definitely worth a flier as a practice squad addition. He will provide an emergency option behind Damar Hamlin, Taylor Rapp, and the rest of Buffalo's reserves.