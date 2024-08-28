After Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen topped the list of being the most overrated quarterback by ESPN's anonymous NFL player survey, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had something to say about it. Voting at the top of the list was tightly contested, but Allen earned 11 of the 103 votes of players partaking in the survey. When Sports Illustrated shared the news of ESPN's results on social media, it triggered a response from James, per SI's Josh Sparaco's X, formerly Twitter.

“I GUARANTEE he's at the top of the scouting report before playing Buffalo offensively! So, who cares,” James commented on Sports Illustrated's IG post of an image with a caption embedded into the image, which reads, “Josh Allen stunningly voted NFL's most overrated quarterback by fellow players.”

LeBron James has previously expressed his NFL opinions on social media. He's undoubtedly a football fan who isn't afraid to offer his take on particular players or teams. His interest in football sparked artificial intelligence to simulate LeBron's NFL career had he chosen the NFL over the NBA.

Second to Allen was a two-way tie between Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Bills' Josh Allen responds to being voted ‘Most overrated quarterback' by NFL peers

Josh Allen took the ‘most overrated quarterback in the NFL' title in stride this week. He captioned Lil Yachty's popular stage entrance video meme in response to ESPN's NFL player survey's results on social media.

“So you're telling me I was voted at the #1 … best trash talker??? Let's goooooo!!!” the six-year quarterback wrote to his X, formerly Twitter.

Perhaps getting under opponents' skin over the years translated into additional votes for Allen because that's how he sees it, or he could be trolling fans. Either way, as one NFC East player said, per ESPN, Buffalo's starting quarterback is known to spice things up via trash talk.

“He's going to run you over and talk trash after he runs you over,” the anonymous NFC player said, per ESPN. Another pointed to Allen's interceptions, stating, “too many turnovers,” as his reason for voting for Josh, who leads the NFL with 102 turnovers since 2018. Detriot Lions quarterback Jared Goff is second with 96, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield is third with 91, per ESPN's Stats & Information.

Allen led the Bills to five postseason appearances, including a trip to the AFC Championship game, and made two Pro Bowls. The Bills fell to 1-2 in the preseason finale after losing 31-26 to the Carolina Panthers.