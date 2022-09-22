Gabriel Davis gives definitive update on Week 3 status

The Buffalo Bills absolutely trampled the Tennessee Titans on Monday by a score of 41-7. They did it all without one of Josh Allen’s favorite weapons, wide receiver Gabriel Davis, who suffered a minor ankle injury in practice just days before the game. But, Davis made it extremely clear on Thursday that he will be playing in Week 3 against a solid Miami Dolphins team.

Via Joe Buscaglia:

Bills WR Gabe David on how optimistic he is that he’ll play Sunday: “100%” — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) September 22, 2022

“I was just out here trying to catch a ball and kind of landed a little funny. So, the ankle kind of rolled on me a little bit,” Gabriel Davis said on Thursday, via Matt Parino of Syracuse.com. “It’s been feeling good, real good. I was out there running today and it felt good. So, excited it’s progressing and getting better.”

Davis showed out in the season opener as Buffalo dominated the Los Angeles Rams, catching four passes for 88 yards and a touchdown. The Bills didn’t take any chances with the WR in practice on Wednesday as he was a limited participant. Clearly, he’s in tip-top shape and ready to do damage in Week 3 alongside Stefon Diggs, who had the game of his life vs. Tennessee.

The Bills certainly look the part of a Super Bowl favorite early on. They’ve scored 72 points in two contests and allowed just 17. The arrival of Von Miller has made a huge difference for their defense, while the offense is just downright electric. Gabriel Davis is an important piece to the puzzle and it will be great to have him back after a short absence.