‘Grotesque, poor lard asses’: MJF disrespects Josh Allen, Bills fans at AEW’s Dynamite in Buffalo

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are currently on top of the NFL world today. The reigning AFC East champions are the favorites by many pundits to win the Super Bowl this season. There’s a good reason why: Buffalo is extremely good at nearly every facet of the game. They are ready to take that next step into greatness.

With greatness, though, comes a lot of heat from opposing fans. Josh Allen and the Bills caught a hilarious stray recently from AEW star MJF. MJF returned to television for the first time in a long time in front of a raucous Buffalo crowd. The heel showed up in an Allen jersey… only to trash the home crowd and use said jersey in an… interesting fashion.

MJF is well-known as one of the best heels in the pro wrestling industry. The AEW star has an uncanny ability to draw heat from nearly any crowd. Was it any surprise, then, when MJF would use Buffalo’s golden boy in Josh Allen to trash the Bills fanbase? It’s just classic heel work at this point.

Bills Mafia surely isn’t going to let the comments of some wrestler get in the way of their Super Bowl aspirations. Contrary to MJF’s statements, Buffalo is clearly one of the best, if not the best, team heading into the 2022 NFL season. They have a legitimate shot to win their franchise’s first ring.

As for MJF, well, he has better things to do than to trash Josh Allen and the Bills. CM Punk’s backstage meltdown and injury has vacated the AEW title once again. He’ll be vying for that crown against other big-time stars of the company.