Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld just made their red carpet debut. The newly engaged couple hit the red carpet for NFL Honors dressed to the nines.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback swapped his jersey and helmet for a classic black tuxedo. The True Grit actress wore a strapless black velvet dress and fans were able to see her massive engagement ring for the first time since Allen's proposal back in November. She additionally accessorized her outfit with a diamond choker necklace and diamond stud earrings.

Allen is up league MVP for his impressive season. The Bills lost 29-32 against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship. The Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in New Orleans at the Super Bowl. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff are also up for MVP this year.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's Relationship

Allen and Steinfeld began dating in 2023 after the Bills quarterback called it quits with his ex-girlfriend of 10 years, Brittany Williams. The Bills star proposed to the Oscar-nominated actress back in November.

The quarterback created a beautiful set-up for the proposal as documented in a photo that they uploaded to social media. Taken at sunset, the couple is surrounded by a body of water and underneath a flower-covered archway. Allen is bent down on one knee and Steinfeld is embracing as she leans over. For added romantic effect, there are several candles displayed on the ground.

Steinfeld has been spilling small details about her proposal in her newsletter Beau Society. She spoke to the photographer who has documented large moments in the actress's life so far like her birthday and other red carpet events.

“Over the past few years, Kat [Temkin] has photographed almost every big life moment: birthdays, work trips from London to Hong Kong, red carpets, and our ‘Beau Society’ launch party,” Steinfeld wrote in the Friday, January 24, edition of her newsletter Beau Society. “Thank God (and Josh), that Kat was there on the day I got engaged.”

“Capturing a person at a point in their life is inspiring,” Temkin said happily. “Like when you and I started, that was so long ago, and now getting to capture you in a new light and this era of your life, that’s so inspiring.”

The actress added that the photos from that day which have all yet to be made public, if ever, mean so much to her.

“No one could have captured that moment like she did and I’ll cherish her photos forever,” she added.

She interviewed her fiancée another issue of her newsletter as he expressed how anxious he was for her to find out about his plans prematurely.

“I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal,” Allen said. “It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Then multiple times throughout the day a song would come on and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be.”