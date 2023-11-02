The Buffalo Bills were without newly acquired CB Rasul Douglas on Wednesday, and it was tough to argue with the reason listed by the team.

Reading NFL injury reports is an artform in and of itself. The designations and acronyms can be concealing a plain truth, with teams trying to gain any small advantage they can over the opposition. On Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills went the other way with Rasul Douglas, offering a blunt assessment of the cornerback.

Buffalo released its injury report and it included Douglas, who was acquired from the Green Bay Packers in a trade just a day earlier. He was listed as “DNP”, aka did not practice. His listed injury? “Just got here,” per the Bills' official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The Bills acquired Douglas with little time to spare before the trade deadline passed on Tuesday. Couple that with the difficulties of getting from Green Bay, Wisconsin to Buffalo, New York on short notice, and you've got a missed practice.

The NFL is strict with practice reports, however, demanding that all players on the 53-man roster are accounted for. Hence Buffalo's listing Douglas despite it being obvious why he did not practice with his new team.

The former Packer was on hand for the session, however. He was seen during the open media portion of practice introducing himself to his coaches and new teammates.

Acquired for a 2024 third-round pick and a 2024 fifth-round pick, Douglas should be on the field as soon as he's ready. And the Bills could use the help.

The team has already lost star CB Tre'Davious White to a torn Achilles, ending his season. Last year's first-round pick, Kaiir Elam, has been a healthy scratch for most of the season. He's clearly failed to earn the trust of McDermott and his staff so far.

So, the Bills will roll with Douglas for the rest of the season, once he's unpacked and ready to go.