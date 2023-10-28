The NFL trade deadline is nearly here. While blockbuster trades are rare in the NFL in the midseason, players still get dealt all the time. Contending teams tinker around the edges of their roster in order to get better. Some of the most common candidates to be traded are young former first-rounders on their rookie deals, as teams sometimes view them as projects that can be fixed. The Bills have one such player in Kaiir Elam.

Elam was a first-round pick by the Bills in 2022. The hope was that Elam could bolster a secondary that was already filled with studs like Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, and Tre'Davious White. However, Elam has struggled to see the field consistently. When he does see the field, Elam has not been productive. As a result, Elam was a healthy scratch in their Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.

Now, with the deadline fast approaching, there seems to be some interest around the league for Kaiir Elam and another AFC East player in Patriots pass-rusher Josh Uche, per Jeremy Fowler. Teams that have a need at DB could look at the Bills DB as a potential solution, or at least someone they could mold into a better player down the line.

“Two AFC East names worth watching at trade deadline: #Bills corner Kaiir Elam and #Patriots pass rusher Josh Uche. Both players have garnered trade interest, per sources. Elam, a former first-round pick, was inactive Thursday, while Uche is in the final year of his rookie deal.”

Even without Tre'Davious White, Elam has struggled to see consistent playing time this season. The Bills do have Josh Norman, the veteran CB who stepped up big time against the Buccaneers. We'll see what return the Bills can for Elam if they do trade him.