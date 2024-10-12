The Buffalo Bills have suffered a pair of disappointing losses after racing out to a 3-0 start to the new season, and they will be looking to get back on track in their Week 6 Monday Night Football matchup with the New York Jets. The Bills are dealing with a couple of big injuries, though, with James Cook and Khalil Shakir being a pair of players the team has been keeping an eye on throughout the week.

Cook is dealing with a toe injury, while Shakir is battling an ankle injury ahead of the Jets game. Cook has managed to play in every game so far this season, but Shakir was held out of their contest in Week 5 against the Houston Texans, which had a huge impact on their passing game. With an extra day of rest for this game, Buffalo has listed both Cook and Shakir as questionable, although they did rule out star defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who is currently dealing with a hamstring injury.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Bills RB James Cook (toe) and WR Khalil Shakir (ankle) will be listed as questionable for Monday night’s game vs. the Jets. DL Ed Oliver will be out.”

Bills hoping James Cook, Khalil Shakir can play vs. Jets

Cook has been Buffalo's top offensive weapon so far this season (70 CAR, 309 YDS, 4 TD, 11 REC, 123 YDS, 1 TD), while Shakir has been the most consistent receiver for the Bills in the wake of the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Having both guys on the field against a tough Jets defense would be great, and it sounds like Cook is planning to play through this injury, as he is set to practice on Saturday.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Bills Pro-Bowl RB James Cook will practice today despite his toe injury and plans to play Monday night vs. the Jets, per his agency LAA.”

We saw last week, though, just how important Shakir is to this offense, so the team is going to keep a close eye on his status ahead of this game, as his ability to suit up could be a true difference-maker here. The fact that they both haven't been ruled out is a great sign, and while Shakir's status is a bit murky, Buffalo will be thrilled that Cook is trending towards playing in this one.