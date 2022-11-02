James Cook’s role after Bills’ Nyheim Hines trade

Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane revealed that the team’s acquisition of Nyheim Hines was not intended to replace James Cook on the depth chart. He revealed the role for both players following the Bills-Colts trade, per Alaina Getzenberg.

“Brandon Beane said that this move ‘should not affect James [Cook] at all,'” Getzenberg wrote on Twitter.

“[The move] gives us the opportunity to be more versatile,” Beane said.

Nyheim Hines is a quality running back. However, he has played behind Jonathan Taylor in Indianapolis with the Colts over the past couple of years. This opportunity should benefit Hines in the long run. With that being said, the Bills are still going to feature James Cook on a fairly consistent basis. But Devin Singletary is the leader in the Bills’ backfield. Unless Cook plays well over the next couple of weeks, he could lose playing time as a potential third-string option.

The move to acquire Hines will benefit the Bills’ running back depth without question. James Cook and Nyheim Hines would be in the conversation for RB1 on some teams around the league. The fact that they may split carries behind Singletary provides Buffalo with no shortage of options in the backfield. And with Josh Allen leading the passing attack, the Bills’ offense is ready to roll.

The Bills are one of the best teams in the NFL and have Super Bowl aspirations. Their balanced roster already made them a dangerous threat, but the Nyheim Hines trade will further benefit them moving forward.