While Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen wants Joe Brady to stay, it seems that he is getting real interest from other teams around the league to be a head coach. As the Bills take on the Denver Broncos in the wild-card round of the NFL Playoffs, the offensive coordinator will look to end with a bang if he does take a head coaching opportunity as he speaks on what that could mean for his career.

According to Buffalo News, Brady has been requested to interview for the open positions with the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, and Jacksonville Jaguars. Brady would be honest and say at some point he wants to be a head coach, but his focus right now is on the impending playoff run with the team.

“Do I aspire to be a head coach? Yeah, I would love to given the right opportunity and I’m honored to even (have) the name be thrown out there,” Brady said. “But right now, just my focus is to find a way to win a football game this week.”

“There really doesn’t need to be much of a balance, because my focus is strictly on trying to win the Super Bowl here, and us trying to find a way to win this game this week,” Brady continued. “The reality of it is some of the interviews, if interviews happen, would be next week. So, really nothing for me to even think about right now, and just kind of focus on Denver.”

Bills' Josh Allen calls Joe Brady “fantastic”

As people will be locking in their predictions for the Bills playoff game against the Broncos, there is no doubt some of the talk has been on Brady. Even Bills head coach Sean McDermott would say during a press conference Monday that requests were received to interview Brady.

“We have received some of those and we’ll see where it goes and in the days and weeks ahead here,” McDermott said.

The Bills' offense has been effective this season led by Allen and Brady as the signal-caller threw for 3,731 yards to go along with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. After making the sarcastic response that Brady has meant “nothing” to him this season so he can stay with Buffalo, he would speak on how “fantastic” the coach has been.

“Nothing, nothing,” Allen said with a telling smirk. “He hasn’t done anything for us. Teams should stay away from him.”

“He’s been fantastic,” Allen continued. “Coming into a situation last year that was, it’s not easy to switch play-callers mid-year, and he came in and from that day on, if you look at our splits, our success that we’ve had as a team, it’s noticeable. So, he’s one of the most positive guys in the building. He’s always got juice and energy for the guys. I think that’s something that we love and appreciate about him, and he’s as real as they come.”

Buffalo prepares to face Denver in the quest for a Super Bowl with Allen and Brady at the helm.