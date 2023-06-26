Jordan Poyer has broken his silence over the cancellation of his charity golf event that was scheduled to take place on July 10 at Trump National Doral Miami. The Buffalo Bills defensive back said that the event was scratched after some golfers and sponsors decided to back away from participating.

The Bills safety announced the decision through an Instagram post.

“I regret to inform you that my annual Golf Charity Event in South Florida, originally scheduled for July 10th at the Blue Monster at Trump National in Doral, has been rescheduled for next year,” Poyer wrote on Instagram. ” Unfortunately, the location of the event led to a few sponsors and golfers withdrawing at the last minute due to external pressures. While it’s disappointing, I respect their decision. Nevertheless, we will persevere. Next offseason, we will host this event with unwavering dedication, ensuring that it remains free from any external distractions. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all of you. Here are my sincere thoughts. 💫”

Bills star quarterback Josh Allen shared his support for his teammate with a comment: “Love you brother”

Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis also gave a heartfelt message for Poyer: “Those who mind don’t matter, and those who matter don’t mind🤷🏽‍♂️.. Be You🙏🏽💪🏽”

Poyer's wife, Rachel Bush, commented on his post as well: “My ❤️! I love that you are capable to put it all aside. The political sides..the nonsense…and just be a blessing to so many! Wish more could do the same! Continue to be a light ✨💫”

Poyer is entering his seventh season with the Bills, who signed him to a two-year extension last March.