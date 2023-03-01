Jordan Poyer recently teased about potentially joining his good friend Tua Tagovailoa in Miami. When asked about possibly snatching away the star safety from the Buffalo Bills, however, Miami Dolphins head coach mike mcdaniel did his best Matrix dodge to avoid answering the question.

For those who missed it, Poyer recently discussed his upcoming free agency in his podcast and detailed what he’s looking for in the team that he would join.

“I would love to go to a state that doesn’t take half my money,” Poyer said. “It’s crazy to me how taxes work. Some people will say, ‘You’re already making X amount of money.’ Taxes play a big part in all of our lives.”

He added, “If it wasn’t Buffalo, it’d be nice to be warm. It would be nice to see the sun, maybe, every week or so. Every other week at least.”

Sounds like just Florida, right? Aside from the fact that there’s no income tax in the state, it’s definitely known for it’s warm weather.

But when pressed to discuss or react to the comments made by Jordan Poyer, Mike McDaniel emphasized that he’s not going to fall into the trap of answering a question that could put him and the Dolphins in trouble, adding that they need every draft pick that they have.

“I’m not in the business of tampering. We need all the draft picks we can get,” McDaniel said, prompting laughter from the reporters at the NFL Scout Combine, per Alain Poupart of Sports Illustrated.

Mike McDaniel when asked about Jordan Poyer’s comments hinting he’d like to play for the Dolphins: pic.twitter.com/Ug8LUnKqLN — Alain Poupart (@PoupartNFL) February 28, 2023

Who can blame McDaniel for this, though? The Dolphins have already lost a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 third-rounder as a result of the illegal tampering on Tom Brady, and so the last thing they would want is to lose more.

Reporters can try asking McDaniel about Poyer, but with their situation, there’s no way he’s going to give a good answer.