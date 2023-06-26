Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush is not pleased that her husband's golf tournament was cancelled due to golfers and sponsors backing out because the course was owned by former President Donald Trump. Bush, married to the Bills safety since 2018, took to Twitter, blasting the “arrogance of others” in response to the golf tournament's cancellation.

“Let’s be very clear. Jordan did not cancel his event. We will always stand proudly with our beliefs and hold true to them. Publicly. And we can easily spend our own money to fund the tournament. It wasn’t about that. Tournament will be at same spot next year. Trump’s course. The event was cancelled due to the arrogance of others, and then backing out last minute leaving us in a difficult spot to make everything happen properly. Especially while we are on a family vacation.. We want it to be great and next year it will be outstanding! Thank you!”

Bush said that Poyer, who posted an Instagram message cancelling the event, “did not cancel” the golf tournament, adding that the event will be at Trump's course next year.

Poyer's wife said that the “arrogance of others” put she and the Bills star in a bad place. According to Bush, the two didn't have enough time to make the golf tournament, set to benefit the EMC Foundation, happen because of those who backed out.

Poyer, an All-Pro safety, received messages of support from Bills quarterback Josh Allen, as well as wide receiver Gabriel Davis.

Despite some backlash this year, it's clear that Poyer and his wife don't plan on changing the location of future golf tournaments.