The Buffalo Bills have been hard at work throughout the 2023 NFL offseason trying to find a way to make it over the Super Bowl hump. And despite all their work, they found themselves getting dealt a potentially massive roadblock during their mandatory minicamp when Stefon Diggs was a no-show to kick things off.

Obviously, Diggs ended up showing up, but questions loom regarding whether or not he is on the best of terms with his quarterback in Josh Allen and the Bills organization as a whole. The situation has calmed down a bit recently, but former quarterback Robert Griffin III seems to believe that the cause of the issue for Diggs is due to a personal problem between himself and Allen.

🗣️ @RGIII “I think it’s clear this is a personal thing between Josh (Allen) and Diggs.” The ESPN analyst told us what he thinks is really happening in Buffalo between the star WR and franchise QB — truly wow stuff:#NFL #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/jTHkZreVFw — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) June 21, 2023

Things haven't been all that great for the Bills after they crashed out of the playoffs in the Divisional Round at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals. Diggs obviously wasn't happy with the team losing, but he's continued to post some fairly cryptic messages on social media throughout the offseason, particularly when the team was linked to DeAndre Hopkins after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals.

Allen made some interesting comments on Diggs' absence that seemingly drew a response from the wide receiver, so Griffin's implication here that not all is well in their relationship may be fairly accurate. It will be interesting to see how this situation progresses moving forward, but if Griffin is right, and there is a problem with Allen and Diggs' relationship, the Bills could find themselves with a massive problem on their hands.