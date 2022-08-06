Josh Allen had Buffalo Bills fans going crazy when he entered Highmark Stadium on Friday. Well who wouldn’t be excited, especially after he donned a red Bills helmet coming out of the tunnel?

The Bills QB certainly know how to entertain the crowd and get the rest of the world talking.

Of course the talk of everyone after seeing Josh Allen wear the red helmet is whether it will be the alternate helmet of the Bills for the 2022 season. For those not in the know, the NFL implemented a new rule for the upcoming campaign where teams can have an alternate helmet with throwback uniforms or Color Rush uniforms.

Unfortunately for Bills fans, Allen tricked everyone and only had their hopes up. The team won’t be using the throwback red helmets for 2022, and it doesn’t seem anything will change any time soon.

“Disclaimer: Josh Allen tricked everyone (including the social media admin) and we’re sticking with the white helmets this season,” the Bills’ social media team wrote on Twitter.

To Allen’s credit, though, he made sure that everyone in the stadium would have fun despite his trickery. His prank was made in good fun anyway. After practice on Friday, he made sure to spare some time for the fans and played catch with them while circling the whole arena.

Josh circled the whole stadium playing catch. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/9HJY5zVEVe — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) August 5, 2022

It would have been better had the Bills really used the opportunity to announce the red helmets alternate, but we can’t do anything about it now. For now, the only thing fans can do is to wait and hope there will be a chance to use the throwback gear in the future.