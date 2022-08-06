Stefon Diggs shares heartwarming moment with young Bills fan who just lost his father

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is one class act.

On Friday after the Bills’ training camp, he shared a rather heartwarming moment with a young fan who recently lost his father. Diggs went to the audience and gave a football to the kid named Aydin Laborde. He also signed Aydin’s jersey before cheering him up.

.@StefonDiggs’ buddy Aydin, who recently lost his father, was back at practice today for another special moment with 14. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/JFUtYRy9R3 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 6, 2022

It is not the first time Stefon Diggs gave the adorable Aydin a surprise. On Monday after practice at St. John Fisher University, the veteran wideout went to the stands to greet Aydin and even carried him. He listened to what the kid had to say about his story and experience, making sure that he and his family are fine.

Diggs’ show of support to the family gave a boost to the fundraiser they set up after the death of Aydin’s dad, Nicholas Laborde, last March. The GoFundMe campaign has now over $6,000 in donations–halfway through it’s $10,000 goal.

“Along with unexplainable grief, Nicholas’s passing comes with unexpected loss of income for his family,” the GoFundMe campaign states. “The financial burdens that come with the loss of a spouse can be overwhelming and unaffordable. Any money donated will go straight to Alma, Aydin and Jaxon to help ease any worries about continuing to provide for the boys while taking care of these new expenses.”

Hopefully the family reaches their goal and gets the much-needed financial support in these trying times. As for Aydin, it looks like Bills fans are going to see him often in games as Diggs clearly love the kid.