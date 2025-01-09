The New Orleans Saints and several other teams have their eyes on Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady as they search for their new head coach. However, Bills (13-4) quarterback Josh Allen would hate to see him go.

The three-time Pro Bowler opened up about Brady's impact on Buffalo, via NBC New Orleans' Fletcher Mackel.

Expand Tweet

“Nothing, nothing. He hasn't done anything for us. Teams should stay away from him,” Allen joked at first.

“He's been fantastic. It's not easy to switch play-callers mid-year, and he came in and from that day on if you look at the splits, our success that we've had as a team is noticeable,” the MVP candidate continued. “He's one of the most positive guys in the building, he always has juice and energy for the guys. That's something that we love and appreciate about him, and he's as real as they come.”

Bills' offense thriving under Joe Brady

Brady joined Buffalo in 2022 as the quarterbacks coach and became the interim offensive coordinator after the Bills fired Ken Dorsey on Nov. 14, 2023. The former LSU football assistant changed Buffalo's offensive style from a pass-heavy to a balanced attack, which helped it win six of its final seven games. The Bills promoted Brady to full-time offensive coordinator in the offseason.

Buffalo continued the momentum this season, tying for second in the NFL with 65 offensive touchdowns, which is even more impressive considering that the club traded star wideout Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in April.

While Brady wants to be a head coach someday, though, he's currently focused on winning a Super Bowl with the Bills, via Buffalo News' Katherine Fitzgerald.

“Do I aspire to be a head coach? Yeah, I would love to be given the right opportunity and I’m honored to even (have) the name be thrown out there,” Brady said. “But right now, just my focus is to find a way to win a football game this week.”

Buffalo is hosting the Denver Broncos (10-7) in the AFC Wild Card round on Sunday. While the Bills are superior on paper, they can't sleep on Bo Nix and company.

“There really doesn’t need to be much of a balance, because my focus is strictly on trying to win the Super Bowl here, and us trying to find a way to win this game this week,” Brady continued. “The reality of it is some of the interviews, if interviews happen, would be next week. So, really nothing for me to even think about right now, and just kind of focus on Denver.”

While the 35-year-old is focused on the task at hand, there's no doubt that he'll be a hot name on the head coaching circuit for months to come.