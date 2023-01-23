For the second season in a row, the Buffalo Bills bowed out in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoff as they lost 27-10 at home to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, ending their Super Bowl aspirations. While quarterback Josh Allen was far from elite in this huge contest, his girlfriend of seven years, Brittany Williams, praised him early Monday on her Instagram story.

“So proud of this man,” the 25-year-old said. “You are the most amazing & selfless person I know.”

“Through all the highs of this season and the many many trials of adversity your team faced, you remained the same & never wavered.”

“A true leader,” Williams continued.

“The story is already written. So much to be proud of. So much to be thankful for. Riding with you til the end 17!”

Josh Allen and the Bills dealt with a ton of adversity this season, especially at the end of the regular season with the Damar Hamlin incident. Frankly, they didn’t look like the same team ever since. While Buffalo’s 13-3 campaign won’t end with a ring, there’s still a bright future ahead for the franchise. You can’t forget they also lost their best defender in Von Miller. That hurt.

Allen finished the year with 4,283 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 14 picks for a 63.3% completion rate on his passes. The 26-year-old had problems with turnovers, even throwing an INT on Sunday. The signal caller clarified that his elbow injury also resulted in a change in mechanics. Perhaps it’s a reason he struggled down the stretch.

The reality is the Bills didn’t get it done when it mattered most. Nonetheless, Allen’s woman is extremely proud of him and knows the best is still yet to come.