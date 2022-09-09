Josh Allen goes full Derrick Henry with filthy stiff arm vs. Rams

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills currently find themselves in a battle against the Los Angeles Rams. And Allen had continued to make his presence felt.

During a run in the third quarter, Josh Allen delivered a filthy stiff arm to Rams safety Nick Scott.

JOSH ALLEN STIFF ARM 😳pic.twitter.com/vZewDCm0Dl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 9, 2022

Allen has made a name for himself by being a man on a mission when he takes off for a run. This play is one of many of this caliber from the Bills’ franchise quarterback.

Through the start of the fourth quarter, Josh Allen has recorded 39 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on seven total carries.

Allen has also made his presence felt through the air as well. He has thrown for 243 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

The Bills find themselves in a position where they believe a Super Bowl is in reach. With Josh Allen leading the charge, and elite weapons in Steffon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, and Dawson Knox, this offense could be among the best in the NFL.

The Bills are currently leading the Rams by a score of 24-10. Both Allen and Matthew Stafford have made their fair share of plays throughout the night.

With this being the first game of the season, it is a true matchup of star power. But Josh Allen is doing everything he can to stand out tonight.